US government takes 10% stake in Intel

Shafaq News – Washington

Intel Corporation has confirmed a deal with US President Donald Trump's administration that gives the government a 10% stake in the company, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

The company described the move as an “$8.9 billion investment in Intel common stock,” clarifying that the money comes from earlier grants awarded under the Biden administration’s CHIPS Act and the Secure Enclave program. Of the total, $5.7 billion had been allocated under the act, while $3.2 billion came from the separate initiative, though the payments had not yet been made.

Passed in 2022, the CHIPS Act was designed to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing and reduce reliance on Asian supply chains, offering tens of billions of dollars in subsidies and incentives. While Intel is among its largest beneficiaries, the law has drawn criticism from Trump, who has repeatedly urged Republicans to repeal it.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasized that “the United States paid nothing for these shares,” framing the agreement as a “great Deal for America and, also, a great Deal for Intel.” TechCrunch noted that this comes despite Trump’s repeated criticism of the CHIPS Act, which he has urged congressional Republicans to repeal.

