Shafaq News- Tehran

The US dollar climbed above 236,000 Iranian tomans in Iran's free market on Saturday, reaching a new high, according to Tejarat News, a website that tracks free-market exchange rates.

The euro also rose about 5.6% over the past week to around 274,760 tomans, while the British pound gained about 5.8% to top 319,000 tomans.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unveiled “Operation Economic Outcast” on August 24, targeting nearly 60 Iran-linked individuals, entities and vessels and widening potential secondary sanctions across sectors including digital assets, technology, gold, aviation and shipping.

Renewed US-Iran military exchanges and a US blockade have added pressure on Iran's economy and crude exports. Iranian loadings fell to about 220,000 to 255,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August from roughly 2 million bpd in March, according to industry data cited by Reuters.

Iran's central bank has sought to contain the pressure. Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said on September 1 that Iran had sufficient foreign-currency reserves and was prepared to inject up to $2 billion into the market to curb volatility.

One Iranian toman = 10 rials