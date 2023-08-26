US dollar to Iraqi dinar exchange rates hold steady in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ Exchange rates between the US dollar and the Iraqi dinar displayed stability across the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday.

According to Shafaq News agency report, the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad reported the dollar's value at 153,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, mirroring the morning's recorded rates.

In exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad, the selling prices remained unchanged at 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars. And the purchasing price at 152,000 dinars.

While the stock exchange in Erbil does not conduct trades on official holidays.