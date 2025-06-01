US dollar sheds value in Baghdad, Erbil

2025-06-01T07:58:48+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rate fell against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiyah central exchanges registered a rate of 141,000 IQD for $100, down from 141,550 IQD on Saturday.

In local currency exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling rate fell to 142,000 IQD per $100, while the buying rate was 140,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling rate stood at 141,000 IQD and the buying rate at 140,850 IQD.

