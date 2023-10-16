US dollar rates stabilized in Baghdad; decrease in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The dollar exchange rates remained stable against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad while falling in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as the markets closed on Monday evening.
According to a report from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar prices held steady with the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, standing at 157,500 dinars for every 100 dollars. These rates mirrored the prices recorded earlier in the day.
In local markets in Baghdad, exchange shop selling prices also remained stable, with 100 dollars selling at 158,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price stood at 156,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.
Meanwhile, in Erbil, the selling price dropped to 157,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the purchasing price was 157,600 dinars for every 100 dollars.