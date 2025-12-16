Iraqi contractors demand apology after ‘unjustified attack’ on protesters

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi Contractors Union condemned what it called an “unjustified” use of force against contractors who protested inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, describing the incident as sign of “neglect and mistreatment.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the Union urged caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the Interior Minister to “hold the responsible parties accountable and issue an official apology to the contractors.”

It cited mounting pressures on contractors, including delayed government payments, unresolved complaints, and ongoing legal disputes, which it said have “increased their economic burdens.”

Union head Ali Faiz Al-Sanafi indicated that demonstrations will continue and expand nationwide until arrears are settled, adding that the next phase will include legal action and formal complaints against agencies accused of stalling payments.

Article 38 of Iraq’s constitution guarantees freedom of expression, the press, and peaceful assembly. The World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders recorded Iraq at 0.476 points in 2024, up from 0.412 in 2023, compared with a worldwide average of 0.615.

