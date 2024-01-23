US dollar rate drops in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, dollar prices fell in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that dollar prices fell with the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opening to record 151,000 dinars against 100 dollars, 300 dinars less than Monday’s exchange rate.

The selling prices reached 152,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price reached 150,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.