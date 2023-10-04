US dollar increases slightly against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US exchange rates climbed in Baghdad markets while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, with the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the exchange rate stood at 156,900 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars, a modest increase from the morning rate of 156,750 Iraqi dinars against the same amount.

In local exchange shops across Baghdad, selling prices remained steady, reaching 157,750 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 155,750 dinars for 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the dollar maintained stability with the selling price at 156,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the purchasing price held firm at 156,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.