US dollar gains against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates rose against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets on Saturday.

According to a report by Shafaq News agency, the central stock exchanges of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya in Baghdad recording a morning exchange rate of 152,250 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars. This marked an increase from the recorded price of 152,000 dinars against 100 dollars last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the dollar prices in local exchange shops in Baghdad also saw an uptick. The selling price climbed to 153,250 dinars, while the purchase price settled at 151,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock market echoed a similar pattern. The selling price rose to 152,500 dinars, with the purchase price reaching 152,400 dinars for every 100 dollars.