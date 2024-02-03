US dollar fell against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dollar prices fell with the opening of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 152,500 dinars against 100 dollars.

In Baghdad's local markets, the selling price reached 153,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price settled at 151,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling price reached 152,150 dinars against the dollar, and the purchase price reached 151,050 dinars against 100 dollars.