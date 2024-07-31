US dollar exchange rates rise in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar rose on Wednesday against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and remained stable in Erbil of Iraqi Kurdistan.

At the opening of trading, the dollar was quoted at 149,100 Iraqi dinars for every $100 on the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, up from 149,000 dinars on Tuesday, according to Shafaq News Agency correspondent.

In Baghdad’s local markets, exchange shops were selling the dollar at 150,000 dinars while the buying price settled at 148,000 dinars for every $100.

In Erbil, the dollar stabilized at exchange shops, with the selling price at 149,050 dinars and the buying price at 148,900 dinars for every $100.