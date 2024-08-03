USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates inched lower in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded a closure rate of 149,500 IQD per $100.

Local exchange shops maintained selling prices at 150,500 IQD per $100, while the purchase price stood at 148,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the exchange shops recorded a selling price of 149,500 IQD per $100 and a buying price of 149,400 IQD.

