USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil
2024-07-30T08:20:24+00:00
Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange
rates inched lower on Tuesday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.
Our correspondents reported that
Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered 149,000 IQD
per $100.
Local exchange shops maintained
selling prices at 150,000 IQD per $100, while the purchase price stood at 148,000
IQD.
In Erbil, the exchange shops recorded
a selling price of 149,000 IQD per $100 and a buying price of 148,900 IQD.