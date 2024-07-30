USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates inched lower on Tuesday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondents reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered 149,000 IQD per $100.

Local exchange shops maintained selling prices at 150,000 IQD per $100, while the purchase price stood at 148,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the exchange shops recorded a selling price of 149,000 IQD per $100 and a buying price of 148,900 IQD.