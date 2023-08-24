US dollar exchange rates rise against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar increased in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the central stock exchanges of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya in Baghdad recorded a morning exchange rate of 152,400 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars. This marked an uptick from the selling prices recorded on Wednesday morning, which stood at 152,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, the dollar prices in exchange shops within the local markets of Baghdad have also risen. The selling price reached 153,500 dinars, while the purchase price reached 151,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the local stock market similarly saw an increase. The selling price reached 153,350 dinars, while the purchase price was 153,250 dinars for 100 dollars.