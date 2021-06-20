Report

US dollar exchange rates continue to decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-20T07:36:39+0000
US dollar exchange rates continue to decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the Iraqi dinar retracted in the central exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 148,450 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 148,500 dinars yesterday.

However, according to our correspondent, today's selling and buying prices in the local markets stabilized at 149,000 and 148,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the US dollar buying and selling prices also slipped to 148,600 and 148,300, respectively, for every 100 dollars.

