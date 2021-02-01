US dollar exchange rate takes a surge in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the dollar on the stock exchange in Baghdad and Kurdistan Region warily rose again today, Monday, February 1, 2021.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that both Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 145,400 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars earlier today, Monday.

Our correspondent indicated that the buying and selling prices in Baghdad's local markets rose to 145,750 and 144750 dinars per 100 US dollars, respectively.

As for Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, the selling and buying prices reached 145500 and 145200 dinars per 100 US dollars.