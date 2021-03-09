Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

US dollar exchange rate drops in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-09T07:33:37+0000
US dollar exchange rate drops in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rate on the stock exchange in Baghdad and Kurdistan Region dropped today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that both Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 145350 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars earlier today, Tuesday.

Our correspondent indicated that the buying and selling prices in Baghdad's local markets have reached 145750 and 144750 dinars, respectively, for every 100 US dollars.

As for Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the selling and buying prices reached 145600 and 145300 dinars per 100 US dollars.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-23 09:21:57
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-25 07:48:15
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

The dollar exchange rates raise in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-06 09:35:10
The dollar exchange rates raise in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-25 08:16:30
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-10 08:28:37
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar hits new two and a half year low

Date: 2020-11-30 15:47:03
Dollar hits new two and a half year low

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-28 07:45:44
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-12-07 14:37:40
Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges