US dollar exchange rate drops in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rate on the stock exchange in Baghdad and Kurdistan Region dropped today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that both Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 145350 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars earlier today, Tuesday.

Our correspondent indicated that the buying and selling prices in Baghdad's local markets have reached 145750 and 144750 dinars, respectively, for every 100 US dollars.

As for Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the selling and buying prices reached 145600 and 145300 dinars per 100 US dollars.