US dollar drops in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar declined in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency reported that with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, the dollar was traded at 151,950 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

In local markets in the Iraqi capital, the selling prices were recorded at 153,000 Iraqi dinars and the purchasing price at 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price was 151,850 dinars, while the purchasing price stood at 151,550 dinars for every 100 dollars.