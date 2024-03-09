US dollar drops against dinar in Baghdad markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar edged lower in Baghdad markets and stabilized in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar prices dropped slightly with the opening of Baghdad's central stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, recording 150,250 IQD per 100 dollars. In comparison, they recorded 150,500 IQD last Thursday.

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 151,250 IQD for 100 dollars, while the buying price was 149,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the stock market does not trade on official holidays. However, the dollar recorded stability in exchange shops, as the selling price reached 150,200 dinars against the dollar, and the purchase price reached 149,900 dinars against 100 dollars.