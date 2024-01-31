US dollar drops against dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar price edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the dollar fell, recording 151,900 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars, compared to the opening rate of 152,850 dinars.

In exchange shops in Baghdad’s markets, the selling prices reached 153,000 dinars, while the purchase price reached 151,000 dinars for 100 dollars.