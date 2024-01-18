US dollar declines against the dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar price dropped slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that dollar prices fell with the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 151,700 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars, while yesterday, Wednesday, prices were 152,400

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 152,750 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price reached 150,750 dinars.