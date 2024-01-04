US dollar declines against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar dropped slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the dollar prices edged lower by around 400 dinars with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges. The exchange rate stood at 152,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad decreased, reaching 153,500 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 151,500 dinars for 100 dollars.