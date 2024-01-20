US dollar climbs in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar prices edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the US dollar rose with Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opening to record 152,200 dinars against 100 dollars.

The selling prices in exchange shops in Baghdad reached 153,250 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price reached 151,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the stock market does not trade on official holidays, but the dollar also increased in banking shops, as the selling price reached 152,100 dinars, and the purchase price reached 152,000 dinars against 100 dollars.