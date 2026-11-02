Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened higher in Iraq on Monday, trading around 168,000 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 168,350 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Sunday's 168,250 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 168,750 dinars and bought it at 167,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 168,250 dinars and buying prices at 168,150 dinars.