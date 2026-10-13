Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday's trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 166,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchange markets at 166,250 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session's 165,600 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 166,750 dinars and bought it at 165,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 165,950 dinars and buying prices at 165,850 dinars.