US dollar climbs against dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose slightly іn Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates edged higher with the opening оf the central Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 148,100 dinars for every 100 dollars—100 dinars above yesterday's rates.

Our correspondent noted selling prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad, with the selling rate at 149,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 147,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 148,000 dinars for every 100 dollars and the buying price at 147,900 dinars.