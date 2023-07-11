US Dollar rises against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed an increase today, Tuesday, in the markets of Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

According to a correspondent for Shafaq News Agency, both the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 147,850 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars this morning. This is compared to the previous day's rate of 147,800 dinars for 100 dollars.

As for the dollar prices in currency exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad, they remained stable. The selling price reached 148,750 dinars, while the buying prices were 146,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the exchange rate also saw an increase. The selling price reached 148,200 dinars, while the buying price was 148,100 dinars for 100 dollars.