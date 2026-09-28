Shafaq News- Tehran

The US dollar on Monday climbed to 243,550 tomans on Iran's free market from 236,050 a day earlier, the highest level recorded over the past year, exchange-rate data showed.

According to the data, the dollar rose 7,500 tomans, or 3.18%, in one day, while the buying rate reached 241,100 tomans.

The toman's decline comes after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal, although he said he expected further talks with Tehran this week. The proposal called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz if Washington lifted its naval blockade, waived sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and observed a broader ceasefire.

1 toman = 10 rials