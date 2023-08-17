US Dollar exchange rates rise against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a report from the Shafaq News agency, the central stock exchanges in Baghdad, Al-Kifah, and Al-Harithiya, reported a morning exchange rate of 153,200 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars. This marks an uptick compared to the previous day's selling prices of 153,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars.

In the local markets of Baghdad, exchange shops reflected a similar trend with a selling price of 154,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the purchase price stood at 152,250 dinars.

In the Kurdish capital, Erbil, the stock market also saw a surge in the exchange rate. The selling price reached 153,300 dinars per 100 dollars, while the purchase price stood at 153,200 dinars.