US Dollar Surges Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a significant rise in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a Shafaq News agency report, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 150,000 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars at 12:30 noon today. This marks an increase from the morning's rate of 149,000 dinars to 100 dollars.

In local exchange shops within Baghdad, the selling price of the US dollar surged to 151,000 dinars, while the purchase price reached 149,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling price for the dollar exchange was recorded at 150,100 dinars, and the purchase price stood at 150,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.