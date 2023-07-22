US Dollar Surges Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil with the closure of the stock exchange.

Shafaq News agency reported that the dollar prices experienced an upswing after the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad.

The exchange rate reached 151,500 dinars against 100 dollars at the close of the trading session, marking a significant increase from the morning's rate of 150,000 dinars against 100 dollars.

The rise in dollar prices was further reflected in the exchange shops within the local markets of Baghdad. The selling price soared to 152,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price settled at 150,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar exchange rate also climbed. The selling price reached 151,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the purchase price stood at 151,550 dinars for the same amount.