US Dollar Gains Ground Against Iraqi Dinar Amidst Markets Closure

Shafaq News/ The value of the US dollar saw an uptick against the Iraqi dinar on Saturday, impacting both Baghdad and Erbil markets as the stock exchange concluded its trading session.

According to a report by Shafaq News agency, the US dollar price climbed in Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges.

The dollar recorded 150,400 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, increasing from the morning's rate of 150,300 dinars.

Furthermore, the selling prices reached 151,500 dinars and purchasing prices settling at 149,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, also experienced an increase in dollar value. Selling prices reached 150,900 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price stood at 150,600 dinars for the same amount.