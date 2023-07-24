US Dollar Gains Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, Declines in Erbil's Market

Shafaq News/ The US dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad on Monday while experiencing a decline in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, following the stock market's closure.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the dollar prices rose after the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad were closed, reaching 153,300 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars. This marked an increase from the morning prices, which stood at 153,000 dinars against 100 dollars.

The exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad reported higher selling prices, reaching 154,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price settled at 152,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar value declined, with the selling price recorded at 153,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 153,250 dinars for 100 dollars.