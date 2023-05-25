US Dollar Exchange Rates Slightly Decrease in Baghdad and Erbil Stock Exchanges

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar slightly decreased on the central stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil.

In Baghdad, the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 145,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to 146,100 dinars on Wednesday.

In the Iraqi capital's local markets, the dollar's selling price remained stable at 147,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 145,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling price of the dollar was 146,150 dinars, and the purchase price was 146,100 dinars.