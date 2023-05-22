US Dollar Exchange Rates Decline Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar edged lower with the closure of the central stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report from the Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed with an exchange rate of 145,600 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars. 1400 dinars less than morning prices.

The buying and selling prices in exchange shops within Baghdad's local markets also decreased. The selling price reached 146,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price was 144,500 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the dollar's exchange rate decreased. As a result, the selling price reached 146,450 dinars for every 100 US dollars, and the purchase price was 146,400 dinars for 100 US dollars.