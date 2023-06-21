US Dollar Exchange Rates Climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar edged higher on the central stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 146,600 dinars against 100 dollars this morning, showing a slight increase compared to the rate of 146,350 dinars in the morning.

In exchange shops within the local markets of Baghdad, the dollar prices saw a downtick. The selling price reached 147,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 145,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the dollar price experienced a slight increase. The selling price was noted at 146,800 dinars, and the purchase price stood at 146,700 dinars for 100 dollars.

