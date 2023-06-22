US Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar increased today, Thursday, at the central stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report from the Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 146,850 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars this morning. This is an increase compared to Wednesday, when the rate was 146,350 dinars.

In the local markets in Baghdad, the selling price of the dollar in exchange shops rose to 148,000 dinars, while the purchase price reached 146,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the price of the dollar also experienced an increase. The selling price reached 146,900 dinars, and the purchase price was 146,800 dinars for every 100 dollars.