US Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar increased in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 148,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars this morning. This marks an increase compared to the exchange rate of 147,850 dinars recorded on Tuesday.

In the local markets of Baghdad, the selling price of the US dollar in exchange shops rose to 149,000 dinars, while the purchase price reached 147,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock market also witnessed an increase in the exchange rate. The selling price reached 148,300 dinars, and the purchase price reached 148,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.