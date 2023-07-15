US Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar witnessed an increase in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the two central stock exchanges in Baghdad, Al-Kifah, and Al-Harithiya, recorded an exchange rate of 148,100 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars this morning. This represents an increase compared to the recorded rate on Thursday, which was 147,100 dinars against 100 dollars.

In the local markets of Baghdad, the dollar prices in exchange shops remained stable, with the selling price reaching 149,000 dinars and the purchase price at 147,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock market also witnessed an increase in the exchange rate. The selling price reached 148,300 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 148,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.