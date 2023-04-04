US Dollar Exchange Rate Increases in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar increased in both Baghdad and Erbil. According to a report from Shafaq News, the main stock exchange in Baghdad, Al-Kifah, closed at 150,100 dinars per 100 dollars, compared to 149,800 dinars this morning. Meanwhile, exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad increased their selling price to 151,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 149,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the selling price of the dollar rose to 150,000 dinars per 100 dollars, with a purchase price of 149,000 dinars per 100 dollars.