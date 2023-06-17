US Dollar Exchange Rate Declines Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates decreased against the Iraqi dinar on the central stock exchanges in Baghdad, the capital, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 146,900 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars this morning. This marks a decrease compared to the exchange rate of 147,150 dinars for 100 dollars recorded last Thursday morning.

The report also highlighted that the buying and selling prices decreased in the exchange shops within the local markets of Baghdad. The selling price reached 148,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the purchase prices amounted to 146,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the dollar price also experienced a decline. The selling price reached 147,200 dinars against the dollar, while the purchase price stood at 147,000 dinars for 100 dollars.