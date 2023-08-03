US Dollar Declines Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US exchange rates decreased against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad, and Erbil.

According to a report by Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded this morning, an exchange rate of 149,900 dinars against 100 dollars, while yesterday, Wednesday, prices recorded 151,500 dinars.

As for the dollar prices in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad, the selling price reached 151,000 dinars, while the purchase price recorded 149,000 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock market, the selling price reached 151,100 dinars, and the purchase price was 151,050 dinars for 100 dollars.