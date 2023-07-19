US Dollar Declines Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar witnessed a decline against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 148,200 dinars for every 100 dollars this morning. This marks a decrease compared to the prices recorded on Tuesday, which stood at 148,250 dinars.

In the local markets of Baghdad, the dollar prices in exchange shops remained stable. The selling price reached 149,250 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 147,250 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock market also witnessed a decline. The selling price reached 148,500 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 148,450 dinars for every 100 dollars.

The decrease in the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar reflects the current dynamics of the currency market in Iraq. Various factors, including economic conditions, government policies, and international market trends can influence market fluctuations.