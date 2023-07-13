US Dollar Declines Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Thursday.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges reported a morning exchange rate of 147,900 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars. This represents a decrease compared to the exchange rate of 148,000 dinars per 100 dollars recorded on Wednesday.

In the local markets of Baghdad, exchange shops listed the selling price of the dollar at 149,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 147,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock market also witnessed a decline. The selling price for the dollar reached 148,100 dinars, while the purchase price was 148,050 dinars for every 100 dollars.