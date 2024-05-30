UAE imports over 800,000 barrels of fuel oil from Iraq, Kpler

Shafaq News/ The United Arab Emirates has imported more than 800,000 barrels of fuel oil from Iraq in the past ten days, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

Petroleum product stocks at the UAE's Fujairah port increased for the first time in recent weeks, according to a statement from Kpler. This rise ends the longest losing streak since 2020, driven by a slowdown in demand for marine fuel, which led to gains in heavy distillates used for ship fuel and power generation.

Kpler's data indicated that Abu Dhabi's total fuel oil imports over the past ten days amounted to 2.47 million barrels, with 712,000 barrels from Iran, 661,000 barrels from Russia, 889,000 barrels from Iraq, and 212,000 barrels from Pakistan.