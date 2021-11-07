U.S. upscaled crude imports from Iraq in October, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 192 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last month, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday.

In its monthly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imports from Iraq amounted to 5.592 million bpd in October at a rate of 192 thousand bpd, up by more than four million barrels compared to September's 1.5 million barrels (50 thousand bpd).

Iraq oil exports to the U.S. averaged 188 thousand bpd in the first week of October, then 239 thousand bpd in the second. In the third week, it dropped to 155 thousand bpd, before recovering to 187 thousand bpd in the fourth.

Iraq ranked fifth among the United States' top crude oil suppliers behind Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Columbia.