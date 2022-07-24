Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. crude imports from Iraq surged last week, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-24T07:03:43+0000
U.S. crude imports from Iraq surged last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ The U.S. crude oil imports from Iraq averaged 456 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on the weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. net oil imports averaged 5.722 million bpd last week, up by 439 thousand bpd from 5.283 million bpd the week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.481 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Iraq with 877 and 456 thousand bpd, respectively.

Columbia and Saudi Arabia supplied the U.S. with 405 and 242 thousand bpd, respectively. US oil imports from Nigeria amounted to 136 thousand bpd only. Imports from Brazil and Ecuador amounted to 70 and 57 thousand bpd, respectively, during the same period.

related

U.S. crude imports from Iraq inched up last week, EIA says

Date: 2022-06-05 05:56:06
U.S. crude imports from Iraq inched up last week, EIA says

U.S. downsized crude imports from Iraq last week, EIA says

Date: 2021-09-12 07:37:07
U.S. downsized crude imports from Iraq last week, EIA says

U.S. downscaled crude imports from Iraq in February, EIA says

Date: 2022-03-06 08:24:31
U.S. downscaled crude imports from Iraq in February, EIA says

U.S. imported +8 million oil barrels from Iraq in June, EIA says

Date: 2022-07-10 10:23:29
U.S. imported +8 million oil barrels from Iraq in June, EIA says

U.S. upscales crude imports from Iraq, EIA says

Date: 2021-12-26 06:12:18
U.S. upscales crude imports from Iraq, EIA says

U.S. crude imports from Iraq slumped last week, EIA says

Date: 2022-07-17 06:58:55
U.S. crude imports from Iraq slumped last week, EIA says

Asia's thirst for cheap Russian oil hits Opec's No 2 producer Iraq

Date: 2022-06-23 09:14:13
Asia's thirst for cheap Russian oil hits Opec's No 2 producer Iraq

Iraq to cooperate with Turkey, to combat terror financing

Date: 2021-11-30 12:16:12
Iraq to cooperate with Turkey, to combat terror financing