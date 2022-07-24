U.S. crude imports from Iraq surged last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ The U.S. crude oil imports from Iraq averaged 456 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on the weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. net oil imports averaged 5.722 million bpd last week, up by 439 thousand bpd from 5.283 million bpd the week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.481 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Iraq with 877 and 456 thousand bpd, respectively.

Columbia and Saudi Arabia supplied the U.S. with 405 and 242 thousand bpd, respectively. US oil imports from Nigeria amounted to 136 thousand bpd only. Imports from Brazil and Ecuador amounted to 70 and 57 thousand bpd, respectively, during the same period.