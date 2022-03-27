U.S. crude imports from Iraq surged last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq last week averaged 489 thousand barrels per day (bpd), the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. net oil imports averaged 5.867 million bpd last week, up by 334 thousand bpd from 5.533 million bpd the week before.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq tripled to 489 thousand bpd. Average daily imports from Iraq amounted to 161 bpd a week earlier.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.806 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 641 and 534 thousand bpd, respectively. Imports from Brasil amounted to 150 thousand bpd, 47 bpd above Ecuador.

Columbia and Russia exported 72 and 70 thousand bpd to US. Supply from Nigeria dropped to 2,000 bpd.