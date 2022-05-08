U.S. crude imports from Iraq declined last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ The U.S. crude imports from Iraq averaged 181 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. net oil imports averaged 5.308 million bpd last week, up by 135 thousand bpd from 5.173 million bpd a week before.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq dropped to 181 thousand bpd. The average daily imports from Iraq amounted to 242 bpd a week earlier.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.492 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 569 and 554 thousand bpd, respectively. Imports from Columbia amounted to 313 thousand bpd.

Brasil and Ecuador exported 90 and 66 thousand bpd to the US, respectively. US imports from Nigeria rested at 43 bpd, according to EIA.