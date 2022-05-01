Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. crude imports from Iraq decreased in April, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-01T06:58:00+0000
U.S. crude imports from Iraq decreased in April, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 184 thousand barrels per day (bpd) in April, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

According to EIA's monthly report, April imports from Iraq amounted to 5.52 million barrels, down from 7.13 million barrels (average 230 bpd).

Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. averaged 71 thousand bpd in the first week of February, then 155 thousand bpd in the second. It jumped to 266 bpd in the third; then it deflected to 242 thousand bpd in the fourth.

Iraq ranked fifth among the United States' top crude oil suppliers behind Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Columbia.

related

Oil gains as draw in U.S. crude stocks reinforces outlook for robust demand

Date: 2021-06-24 06:49:52
Oil gains as draw in U.S. crude stocks reinforces outlook for robust demand

U.S. crude, gasoline stocks fall as fuel demand rises

Date: 2021-07-08 17:08:08
U.S. crude, gasoline stocks fall as fuel demand rises

U.S. crude stocks dip, fuel inventories higher -EIA

Date: 2021-12-09 07:35:40
U.S. crude stocks dip, fuel inventories higher -EIA

U.S. crude imports from Iraq surged last week, EIA says

Date: 2022-03-27 08:48:29
U.S. crude imports from Iraq surged last week, EIA says

U.S. crude imports from Iraq surged last week, EIA says

Date: 2022-04-17 06:32:01
U.S. crude imports from Iraq surged last week, EIA says