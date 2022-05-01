U.S. crude imports from Iraq decreased in April, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 184 thousand barrels per day (bpd) in April, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

According to EIA's monthly report, April imports from Iraq amounted to 5.52 million barrels, down from 7.13 million barrels (average 230 bpd).

Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. averaged 71 thousand bpd in the first week of February, then 155 thousand bpd in the second. It jumped to 266 bpd in the third; then it deflected to 242 thousand bpd in the fourth.

Iraq ranked fifth among the United States' top crude oil suppliers behind Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Columbia.